KINGSTON — Sanborn Regional School District students will be starting remotely at least until they reevaluate their decision by Oct. 15 according to a vote by the school board.
After a recent presentation of options by Superintendent Thomas Ambrose and two hours of public comment, the board came to its decision. Board members all agreed that they would rather err on the side of caution and reassess their decision by Oct. 15 so that parents could better prepare childcare plans.
The board also approved a start date for students of Sept. 8 to give teachers more time to build a better curriculum.
“Remote learning last spring was done with three days' notice and on the fly," Ambrose said. "If we have to do remote learning this year we will be expecting a lot more interaction with students and a lot more rigger.”
The school district's plan for remote learning will be four days of instruction with Wednesday being a more independent day where teachers can do development work and check-in with students.
The board was given options about what in-person school could look like, including a hybrid model where students went to school two days a week and had an independent study at home three days a week. For any in-person option, the district itself wouldn't offer a remote option, instead, they would be allowed to enroll in VLACS, an online charter school for New Hampshire students.
Earlier this month New Hampshire officials released guidance on reopening schools that leaves many options in the lands of local districts. Some, like Salem and Londonderry, are offering full-time in-person and remote options. Other school districts, like Timberlane, are leaning towards starting remotely, though no official decision has been made.
Ambrose explained that there were many unknowns in having in-person instruction, especially with how the district would potentially quarantine classes if someone was exposed to COVID-19. He added that sick students with unexplained symptoms of the virus, like fever, coughing, a headache or diarrhea, would have to be sent home and potentially tested for the virus.
“Those are all things our nurses already see 20 to 30 kids a day with those symptoms already," Ambrose said. "They are coming home to you if those happen in school. You need to know that it’s not our choice.”
Ambrose also shared that a majority of the 181 teachers who responded to a survey about coming back to school were nervous about coming back. The district had already received 30 requests to not be teaching in-person and 51% of those surveyed said they would not be comfortable with returning, he said.
More than a dozen people got up to speak during the meeting.
Some parents like Mark Corbin, a Kingston father of a highschooler, said that they wanted school to start remotely.
“There’s a lot of inconveniences with online learning, but nobody dies," Corbin said.
Jennifer Cook, a mother of two from Newton, disagreed. As working mother she needs her first and sixth graders to be in school. She asked the board to strongly consider in-person school and if they didn't to give a potential end date.
“I’m not saying that school is a baby sitter," Cook said. "I’m not saying that forget safety they have to go back to school because I have to go back to work.”
Another mother got up and listed the various medical conditions in her family.
It came down to the school board members mostly agreeing with board member Peter Broderick who said he would rather give parents time to plan to have their students not in school instead of giving them a day's notice in case school had to close, he said.
“I can’t err on the side of children getting sick or bringing it home to their parent," he added.