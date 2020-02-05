DERRY — With complete results from the recent Iowa caucuses still unknown as of Wednesday morning, one presidential hopeful said it's time to move forward with his goal of changing government and winning the nation's top job.
People filled the historic downtown Derry Opera House on Wednesday morning to hear Vermont senator and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders speak about his campaign and his hopes for America if he wins the White House in November.
Sanders launched his first official rally in New Hampshire last spring, en route to his hopes of winning his second attempt as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. He won the state’s first-in-the nation primary in 2016.
Sanders, introduced by his wife Jane, started by giving a brief tutorial on what the impeachment trial vote scheduled for today means for him, and for the nation. He was set to fly back to Washington, D.C. for the vote later in the day.
"This is serious business," Sanders said. "It's a solemn day for the country."
He described how he felt about what he called President Donald Trump's abuse of power and how the charge of obstruction of Congress put Trump, in the president's own mind, above the law.
"He is the most dangerous president in the history of the country," Sanders said, not holding back with his views on the nation's leader, also saying he was "corrupt, racist, and a sexist" among other terms.
Sanders then jumped right into his views on issues like universal healthcare for all, climate change, student debt, immigration, defense spending and making America civil and successful for all, not just for the wealthiest of corporations.
The senator noted how millions of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, can't afford medicine, and are going bankrupt due to high costs for health care.
"About 500,000 people went bankrupt last year," Sanders said. "In America, when you get sick you should not go bankrupt. Health care is a human right not a privilege."
Sanders touted his quest to make prescription drugs affordable for all and to make his universal Medicare for all plan a reality.
He said his healthcare plan would be an expansion of Medicare over a five-year period that would also include coverage for dental, eye care, hearing aids and home health care. The plan would also eliminate premiums, co-payments and deductibles.
Sanders said if elected he would also take a strong stand on dealing with climate change, something he said would, if not dealt with, make the planet eventually uninhabitable.
That means taking a strong hand to the fossil fuel industry and supporting efforts alongside other nations around the world to deal with the problem collectively.
"We have a moral responsibility to make sure the planet we leave for future generations is a planet that is healthy and habitable," he said. "We will transfer the energy system away from fossil fuel to more sustainable energy."
That, Sanders said, could also create millions of new jobs.
Sanders also voiced his views on ways to tackle gun safety, saying he supported universal background checks and a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons in America.
He also said it's every woman's right to choose what to do with her own body. Sanders also supports a better tax system that won't just reward the wealthy but make those wealthiest companies pay their fair share; tuition-free colleges and universities, and canceling all student debt in America.
Sanders, proud of being the son of a Polish immigrant, said he also supports a comprehensive, humane immigration plan and a path to citizenship.
Sanders said many people are discouraged about the political process, saying there is much greed and lies infiltrating the nation’s top office and dividing the nation.
Sanders then described what his campaign is all about, the “us, not me” philosophy that means it will take a strong collective effort to get things done.
"The president's job is to bring people together," he said. "Today, we have a president trying to divide us for clearly political gain. What we will do in the White House is exactly the opposite of what Trump is doing. We will end the divisiveness in this country and bring people together with an agenda that works for working people."
People representing towns and cities all over New England came to the Opera House to hear the senator speak.
Johanna McEvoy of Salem, Massachusetts, had 2-week-old daughter Francis in tow. She volunteers with the Sanders campaign and was also very interested in Sanders' campaign in 2016.
"This time I've taken it more seriously," McEvoy said. "I came to get re-energized."
McEvoy said Sanders' appeal includes his genuine nature, and his caring views for the nation.
"My biggest concern is global warming," she said. "He will do what it takes, hopefully, to save the planet for my babies."
Another supporter, Rachael Krist of Haverhill, Massachusetts, said it's Sanders' integrity that is a top selling point.
"He's not bought," Krist said.
Derry resident Marcia DuFresne brought along daughter Nikki Withrow and 12-year-old granddaughter Kira Withrow to Sanders' Opera House visit.
DuFresne said she like Sanders, but is still considering others prior to the primary next week.
"He's my top one right now, but I'm still listening," she said, adding she and her family are lucky to be able to hear candidates so close to home.
Withrow has her mind made up.
"It's his vision, his intelligence and experience," she said.
For Kira, it's her worry that the planet is going to suffer if nothing is done to help the climate.
"Bernie really cares and he's kind," she said. "And I worry about the environment."
Sanders closed his visit in Derry, taking a few questions from the audience and then encouraging everyone to get out Tuesday and vote.
"As a nation we must come together and care about each other," he said. "We are in this together."