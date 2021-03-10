SANDOWN — Thirteen percent of registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s town election to approve a $4.5 million operating budget and elect 16 people to office.
A total of 669 of the town's 5,071 registered voters cast ballots.
Incumbent Darren Hudgins was re-elected to the Board of Selectmen for another three-year term. The only person on the ballot, he won with 556 votes.
Meanwhile, it's a little unclear who the three new Budget Committee members seeking a three-year term will be. Incumbent Amanda Knight and newcomer Leslie Kruithof won the top two spots on the committee. Kruithof beat out Knight by two votes, 456-454.
Write-in John Sheets came in third with 11 votes, but he's refusing the role.
Sunny Termello — another write-in — got four votes in total, but according to Town Administrator Lynn Blaisdell, she had actually started a write-in campaign on Facebook seeking a spot on Timberlane's Budget Committee, not the town's.
"People were confused and ended up writing her in for the town Budget Committee," explained Blaisdell.
Termello lost the open spot on Timberlane's Budget Committee by 61 votes.
Stephen Brown won the only open spot for a one-year term on the Budget Committee with 518 votes. He was appointed to the vacant role during last year's session.
Knight, who is also an incumbent on the Planning Board, raked in the most votes for the two open, two-year spots with 417 votes. Incumbent Ernie Brown won the second spot as a write-in with 31 votes.
Incumbent Dawn Nicolaisen won another three-year term as the Town Clerk/Tax Collector with 580 votes.
Voters approved every warrant article on the ballot this year, including a collective bargaining agreement between the town's Board of Selectmen and the Teamsters Local 633, which represents police and animal control officers.
The agreement called for a $54,372 increase in salary and benefits for union members contracted out during 4/1/21-3/31/22, a $15,252 increase for contract year 4/1/22-3/31/23, and a $15,524 increase for 4/1/23-3/31/24.
Voters also overwhelmingly approved, 563-81, the allotment of $162,576 for a road improvement program recommended by the Sandown Highway Department. The money is expected to come from the State of New Hampshire's Highway Block Grant. In addition, voters approved an article that allows the town to send $375,000 to the previously established Road Improvement Capital Reserve Fund.
Other warrant articles approved included allowing the town to spend $150,000 for site work and construction of a new salt shed at the Highway Garage; voters also approved spending $46,820 to control exotic aquatic species, such as variable milfoil and fanwort, in Phillips Pond; and sending $50,000 to the Plowing Expendable Trust Fund.
Other town election winners include: Erica Olsen, an incumbent, who won another three-year term as Treasurer; incumbents Michael Devine and Chris Poole won the two open Fire Engineer spots; incumbent Thomas Latham won a two-year term as Cemetery Trustee; incumbent Melissa Tiney won a three-year term as a Library Trustee and incumbent Library Trustees Julie Drouin and Jennifer Parkhurst won the two open, two-year spots.