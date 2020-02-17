SANDOWN — Joshua “Josh” Rodriguez, a fifth grader at Sandown North Elementary School, always tried to get his homework done early so he could put on his headset and play Xbox with his friends, according to his second cousin Nicole Palermo.
She remembered that the 10-year-old’s favorite games were Fortnite and Roblox.
“He was a small kid for his age, smaller than a lot of the other kids in the class. He was very quiet to adults, especially ones he doesn't know,” said Palermo, who then paused to collect herself. “But once you got to know him, he was a really, really funny kid.”
Josh, who had a history of asthma, died from a severe attack on Feb. 9. Paramedics were unable save him, according to Palermo.
He was home with his father Wesley Scott and brother Jonathan Scott at the time, Palermo said.
She added that the death was unexpected and the family is “completely broken,” but Josh’s father has said he is very grateful for the support from the Sandown community.
“Sandown is kind of like this,” Palermo said, explaining that the community has proven to be very caring in the past. “But I don't think I expected this on the scale that it happened.”
Palermo said that Josh’s family was struggling financially even before Josh’s death. Josh’s father is still recovering from a recent car crash that put him in the hospital for a month. He is still in a wheelchair and unable to work. Josh’s grandfather, Wesley Scott Sr., is currently in the hospital.
In a statement, Josh’s father said “(Josh) was just full of life. Very happy about his upcoming birthday on St. Patrick's Day. Most of all he was happy that Daddy was out of the hospital after not seeing me for over a month."
While his father was in the hospital, Josh’s 17-year-old brother, who is a student at Timberlane Regional High School, sustained the family by working part-time, according to Palermo.
To help with the financial burden, Jessica Hudgins and Carolyn Morse, created a GoFundMe fundraiser, and the money raised is intended to go “towards funeral services so his family can lay Josh to rest without the extra financial burden.”
At the time this article was published, the fundraiser had raised more than $20,000.
“The family didn't ask for it,” Palermo said about the GoFundMe. “Wes (Josh’s father) didn't find out about it until it had hit $16,000, which was the night he went to meet with the funeral home.”
In addition to the money raised through the GoFundMe, teachers at both Sandown North Elementary School and Timberlane Regional High School donated thousands of dollars to the family, according to Morse.
Rebecca Murray, who never knew Josh but knew the parents of children who were in Josh’s class, said she was devastated to find out about the tragedy.
“As a parent, you want to do anything you can to help that parent,” she said. “You can't make their child come back, but you would do anything to you can do that would help.”
Murray spearheaded an effort to start a “Meal Train” for Josh’s family. On the Meal Train website, community members can sign up on a calendar to bring the family dinner on that day. According to Murray, she only intended to keep the meal train going for two weeks, but the response was so overwhelming that she extended the time period during which community members can sign up.
“The response has been incredible,” she said. “I know the community personally, and I knew they would be super supportive, but I didn't expect it to be so swift and in such large numbers.”
Hudgins, who's two children were friends with Josh, also helped organize a memorial meal on Saturday at Sandown Town Hall. She said well over 100 people attended including kids who knew Josh, teachers, and other community members.
"Having known him and how my children felt about him, he deserved all of this," Hudgins said. "And his family does. That child was always smiling. He was so happy and so sweet."
According to Palermo, the support from the community was “instant and overwhelming.”
“There is this complete outpouring of love and support for Josh’s father and brother,” Palermo said.
Josh was buried at Puritan Memorial Lawn in Peabody, Massachusetts.
Josh's mother, Aida "Iris" Rodriguez, lives in Massachusetts, according to Palermo.