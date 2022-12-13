SANDOWN — The Budget Committee approved an adjusted wage matrix for town employees, but taxpayers will have the final say at the polls in March.
Town Administrator Lynne Blaisdell, Police Chief Joseph Gordon and Board of Selectmen Chairman Jon Goldman presented the proposal on behalf of town department heads.
A wage matrix is used to determine an employee’s salary, with levels of pay based on years of experience.
Sandown officials say the wage matrix would benefit town employees by giving them comparable wages to nearby municipal workers.
“We are trying to correct years of pressure,” Goldman said. “We are trying to relieve it, fix it, and in 2024, move on.”
A 2016 study found that Sandown workers were underpaid. Selectmen responded at the time by paying its workers 85% of the area’s average pay for each position.
“The impact would be less if in 2016 it was made 100%,” Goldman told the Budget Committee.
“You fast-forward years later with a cost of living increase of nearly 9% and inflation this year and they are that much further behind than they should be,” Goldman said.
Comparable New Hampshire municipalities, such as Chester, Fremont and Danville, were considered when calculating the new Sandown wage matrix.
The matrix would affect 31 town employees to try to bring their pay up to speed, Gordon said.
Budget Committee members were not unanimous. Chairman Benjamin Sharpe and Amanda Knight voted against it.
Throughout the meeting, there was hesitation from the committee.
Stephen Brown asked if it needed to be presented to taxpayers because of the $78,000 needed to fund the first year. He questioned if it’d be more feasible to address the lesser paid employees first, then the entire group.
“The creation of this matrix and putting positions properly in place in the labor grades where they belong makes it fair across the board from the bottom to the top,” Blaisdell said.
She added, “Why should anyone in the middle or closer to the top be treated any differently than someone else who’s been placed properly in this matrix?”
The idea of presenting the system in a warrant article was also brought up by Sharpe, who shared concerns with the increase.
Goldman stressed that the town has taken baby steps, but it’s taking too long.
The town has always tried to “do more with less,” Goldman said, and is now asking employees to do more with less in their personal lives.
