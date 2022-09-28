SANDOWN — Patch Wood Farm is planning a fun-filled day for all who stop by their annual Open Farm Day on Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
The family-friendly farm on Hawkewood Road is owned by Kathleen Maloney and Rhea Vendt. At Open Farm Day, attendees can greet rescued horses and visit a petting zoo of rehabilitated donkeys, goats and miniature horses.
Arts and crafts, pony rides and raffles will be available along with farm tours and a bake sale hosted by 4-H club Hooves, Paws and Claws.
Young kids and adults alike can also interact with puppies raised at the farm.
“It's a nice glimpse of what the farm is like,” said Maloney.
Along with Vendt, she helps rescue horses at auctions that would have been sent to slaughterhouses. They then bring those horses back to their New Hampshire farm where they are rehabilitated.
The farm has rescued 11 horses this year. Some are still at the farm and can be adopted while the others are part of the riding program.
While the farm is available to students of their horseback riding program, it isn't normally open to the public for tours. This event allows Maloney and Vendt to show off their farm, rescued animals and help out their 4-H club.
Maloney said the 4-H Club is excited for people to meet their newest rescue, Brandy.
The club traveled to a Pennsylvania auction earlier this year to rescue the one-eyed horse who would have been headed to a slaughterhouse if they didn't step in. They held fundraisers to be able to purchase her since they are all minors.
Through their work, Brandy is now rehabilitated and can be ridden.
The 4-H club will be on site at the farm conducting tours and giving the history of all the rescued horses.
“It reminds me a lot of 'Old Home Days,” Maloney said. “There are a lot of families who come out with young kids and they like to meet the animals."
Maloney and Vendt will be available for anyone with questions about the farm or volunteer opportunities.
