SANDOWN — Five members of Sandown Fire Rescue traveled to Maryland over the weekend for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, continuing a yearly tradition of honoring their brother, Harold Frey, who died in the line of duty 11 years ago.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has held a memorial service for 41 years. It pays tribute to those who lost their lives, and offers support to their families and fellow firefighters.
This year’s “Roll of Honor” included 148 heroes from the continental United States and Virgin Islands — 108 who died during 2021 and 40 from previous years.
Since 2012, Sandown EMS Capt. Jon Goldman and others in the volunteer department have attended the annual memorial.
Goldman, Chief Mike Devine, Lt. Kevin Major, Capt. Dave Farrar and Capt. Chris Poole represented Sandown to honor Frey’s memory during the service Sunday.
Frey died in January 2011 during an ice-training rescue accident. He was 46 years old, and a paramedic in addition to volunteering for Sandown Fire Rescue.
He was honored during the 2012 memorial service and every year since. Frey’s name is on a plaque at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park.
His fellow firefighters have never forgotten him.
“We owe it to him and we owe it to the fire service,” Goldman said. ”Everyone always says, ‘never forget.’ But at the end of the day, if you don’t accurately remember, you’ll eventually forget.”
Devine added, “I do my best to make sure we do a good job to try to remember Harold and his family.”
The five Sandown Fire Rescue members made the 10-hour drive down to Emmitsburg, Maryland, in Major’s recreational vehicle.
Their goal every year is to pay tribute and give the same support they received during Frey’s death to families and firefighters who need it.
Goldman and Devine are also part of the Granite State Fire Service Support Team, which helps plan and organize funeral and memorial services for fallen New Hampshire firefighters.
Goldman said he not only remembers Frey at the national service, but also all the New Hampshire line of duty deaths in the last 10 years since he’s been involved with the organization.
Frey’s untimely death has brought the department closer together.
“If one thing came out of Harold’s death, it’s that it certainly made us a tighter knit department,” Goldman said.
Devine said the weekend is a powerful one.
“It’s humbling to drive from a small town in New Hampshire down to Maryland and see firefighters from all over the country,” Devine said. “It truly is a brotherhood.”
