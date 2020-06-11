Sandown man charged with having child sex abuse images

DERRY — A Sandown man, 46, is facing 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to an announcement Thursday from Derry police.
Raymond Ouellette, of 30 Compromise Lane, surrendered to police June 5 after learning of a warrant for his arrest, police said.
Detectives said they began to investigation Ouellette after a cyber-tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, of which the Derry department is affiliated.
Derry credits Sandown police and several other Task Force members with aiding in the investigation.
Additional charges against Ouellette may be forthcoming, according to Derry police.
Ouellette was released on a $5,000 bond and given court date of Aug. 6.
Police did not release details of Ouellette's alleged crimes.