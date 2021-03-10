Sandown man charged with possession of child sex abuse images

DERRY — A Sandown man faces felony charges after allegedly being in possession of child sex abuse images.
Kyle J. McDowell, 18, was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with seven counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony.
McDowell was arrested by Sandown police and then turned over to the Derry department.
The warrant for McDowell’s arrest was obtained by Derry detectives after an investigation that began with a cyber tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, of which Derry is a member.
Task force members representing New Hampshire State Police, along with police departments in Portsmouth, Nashua, Amherst and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department as well as officers from the Sandown Police Department, assisted in the investigation.
McDowell was initially held on preventative detention and then arraigned Wednesday at Rockingham County Superior Court where a $2,000 cash bail was set.