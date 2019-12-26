BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Sandown man has been arrested and indicted on three counts of selling or transferring child sex abuse images and five counts of possession of child sex abuse images, according to court documents.
Michael Cayer, 19, of 21 Eureka Circle, is accused of possessing and distributing videos depicting sexually explicit content of boys and girls under the age of 18, according to court documents.
Cayer is accused of sharing three sexually explicit videos of children using the cloud storage service Dropbox, according to court documents.
He is accused of committing the crimes between January 2018 and July 2019, according to court documents.
Cayer was indicted in November and arrested at his home in Sandown on Dec. 11.
Cayer will be in Rockingham County Superior Court next on Feb. 7.