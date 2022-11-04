SANDOWN — The budget committee approved an $844,895 bottom-line budget for the town’s police department, which includes a 5% salary increase for non-union officers.
The approved budget comes despite police Chief Joseph Gordon’s efforts to raise pay by 7% to be competitive with other towns.
Gordon argued that the extra 2% bump, which wasn’t agreed on, was necessary for his department to offer a more comparable pay to other local departments.
He said benefits have “slipped away” in Sandown and other towns are paying better.
The current starting salary for an officer with no experience is $21.82 per hour in Sandown.
The request for a 7% wage boost would catch the department up to local police salaries.
That 7% increase would be for three officers, with each receiving about $1,000 more annually.
Gordon explained to the budget committee that it’s been a challenge to fill one last open position in the department.
The chief was asked how many officers its police force has lost in the last five years. Gordon said one officer left after eight months in Sandown, and after being certified, for a better position and pay.
“People are always looking to make a better situation for their families,” Gordon said. “I’ll never look down on somebody leaving to go some place else, but it makes the administrative job difficult to keep fulfilling that position.”
He added that the department invests in officers by sending them to the police academy. The goal is to retain them after that training.
“It’s a $40,000 trip to get them to the (police) academy so it’s a big deal,” he said.
The committee felt comfortable making a decision on the Board of Selectmen’s recommended police budget from Oct. 17.
Gordon told the committee that he will be presenting, along with other Sandown department heads, recommendations to change overall salaries for town employees before the board on Monday, Nov. 7.
“In the public sector, people can make changes to take care of their employees as they choose, but municipal governments are very much different,” Gordon said. “We are slipping back again.”
The committee noted that based on the selectmen’s meeting, the police payroll could change.
