SANDOWN — The town will hold a family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. at Sandlots, 33 Sandlot Way.
Admission is free. All are welcome. No pets, coolers, or outside food or drinks are allowed.
Games will include a frying pan toss, beer stein holding, relay races and a pie eating contest among other events.
There will be goodies in the hay for the kids and even a German bake-off competition.
Enjoy live music performed by The Stumpy Joe Band, The SpaceHeaters, Just Alright, Jim Gulla, Hot Pasta and more!
Grab something to eat from one of the food trucks and stop by one of the many craft vendors.
A bonfire in the evening will close out the event.
Travel without leaving the libraryDERRY — Journey to India without leaving town at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 with author Rebecca Kaiser Gibson.
The program starts at 6:30 p.m.
Gibson’s program “The Gods Next Door: A Glimpse into India” is about her time teaching poetry in Hyderabad. She will share photos, stories and poems detailing her experience.
Register for it at derrypl.org.
DerryFest is back again
DERRY — The annual DerryFest festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MacGregor Park, on East Broadway and directly next to the Derry Public Library.
The festival is run every year by the Greater Derry Arts Council. They organize over 100 vendors, live music performances, children’s events, food and volunteers for the event.
Performances will feature not only the winner from Greater Derry’s Got Talent, but also the Ovation Theater Company, New Hampshire Academie of Dance, Wildlife Encounters, Kids Coop Theatre and more.
For more information, visit derryfest.org.
Daffodil sale
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Garden Club will hold a sale for their renowned, hearty and prolific daffodil bulbs.
Those interested should look to get orders in by Friday, Sept. 15. Orders will be ready for pickup in mid-October.
There are five different varieties, ranging from 20 to 30 bulbs per bag. All are priced at $20.
Each variety is named after one of Atkinson’s founding mothers and fathers.
In addition, the Garden Club is offering assortments of daffodil notecards, with spectacular photos of Atkinson’s blooms.
Find order forms at Atkinson’s Kimball Library, Town Hall, or Community Center or online on the Atkinson Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Completed forms with payment can be mailed to Atkinson Garden Club, P.O. Box 571, Atkinson, N.H., 03811.
For more information, call 603-489-8327.
Plaistow town-wide yard sale
PLAISTOW — Plaistow Recreation will hold their annual fall town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The yard sale will occur rain or shine.
Printed maps will be available at the Plaistow Public Library beginning Sept. 14. Electronic maps will be shared on plaistow.com/recreation.
For more information, contact Jenn at the Recreation Office at 603-382-5200 ext.204 or recreation@plaistow.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.