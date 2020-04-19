SANDOWN —The Fire and Police departments spread a little cheer to cooped-up residents with an unexpected visit from Santa.
On Sunday, the departments held a Christmas in April parade, which kicked off from the fire station on Main Street. The parade had three routes – one that started at 10 a.m., another that started at noon and a third that began at 2 p.m.
“I think it’s awesome! I think it’s a nice way to make people feel better about what’s going on,” said Jaime Devine, a resident of Twitchell's Way.
Devine, her husband, Matthew, and 3-year-old son Nolan watched the parade pass by their house about noon.
As for how her family is dealing with the coronavirus, she said, “I would say it’s isolating, but we’re dealing with it.”
Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order March 27 to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Lt. Kevin Major of Sandown Fire Rescue, who dressed up as Santa for the parade, said the department wanted to spice things up for the children stuck at home.
“We wanted to do something a little bit different on a weekend that wasn’t necessarily special, so that the kids would have something to look forward to,” he said.
Major said he borrowed a suit and filled in for the town Santa because he’s a senior citizen and the coronavirus hits that population hard.
“Many, many kids have been turning out,” Major said. “But also, just a lot of the townspeople, a lot of our seniors. It’s really nice to have them come out of their houses, or in some cases, they stay in their houses and we can see them waving in the windows.”
And with that — an unexpected visit from Old St. Nick made self-quarantining less burdensome for a small New Hampshire town.