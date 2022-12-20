ATKINSON — The Fire Department led Santa Claus on a tour through the town Sunday during the annual Santa Tour.
Kids and adults alike patiently lined streets and stood in their doorways to wave to Santa on top of his fire truck “sleigh.”
Santa departed the fire station, along with Atkinson first responders, around 10 a.m. and embarked on a five-hour cruise spreading Christmas cheer.
Alicia Sullivan has enjoyed this Atkinson tradition for 15 years. It’s something her own children now look forward to every year.
They all head to her parents’ home — where years ago she stood outside waiting for Santa’s arrival.
“For the past five years, I’ve been bringing my kids over to watch,” Sullivan said.
Atkinson Director of Emergency Medical Services Paula Holigan said this year’s event was a great success.
Everyone around town was appreciative of Santa’s appearance in their neighborhood, typical of the 30-year tradition.
New members of the Fire Department helped Santa around, Holigan said, to achieve his goal of putting smiles on children’s faces.
She said her department is already looking forward to assisting Santa again next year after seeing the joy the event brought.
