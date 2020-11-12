SALEM, N.H. –– Salem Animal Rescue League, like many other nonprofit organizations that rely on community donations, is preparing a brand new fundraising event –– the “2020 SARLympics.”
Participants can find more information and register at sarlnh.org as individuals or a team, and solicit pledges as they compete in seven categories.
From getting outside for a bike ride, run, walk or hike, to watching a full season of a television favorite, SARL designed the events with COVID-19 safety and inclusivity at the forefront.
The top individual adult and youth, as well as the team that raises the most money for SARL, will win a gold medal, prizes and bragging rights. Prizes will also be awarded for most enthusiastic participants who send photos or videos to supportsarl@SARLnh.org or post on social media with the hashtag “#2020SARLympics.”
Registration is open, but the games kicked off with a virtual opening ceremony on Nov. 11. Closing ceremonies will be Nov. 21. Times and login information will be announced on the SARL Facebook page.
“We are so excited about the SARLympics and we went to great lengths to make this event as inclusive as possible so that people of all ages and skill levels, and even their pets, can join in,” said SARL Executive Director Jinelle Hobson. “It’s a great opportunity to have fun for a good cause.”
According to Hobson, SARL’s annual Amber Moon Comedy Night, which usually takes place in November, will not be held this year because of the pandemic.
The rescue organization instead created the SARLympics fundraiser to give adults, children, families, coworkers, classmates and others a fun, creative activity they can do remotely.
Companies or individuals interested in sponsoring the SARLympics should contact Connie Young at cyoung@sarlnh.org.
Salem Animal Rescue League takes in animals from Salem and the surrounding towns and works with rescue groups across the country to transport animals from overpopulated areas.
SARL educates and promotes awareness about humane care and treatment of animals and is committed to reducing overpopulation primarily through its 100% spay/neuter policy.