SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Animal Rescue League is deciding if they should renovate their current facilities or try to find a new place elsewhere in Salem as their lease with the town is set to expire next year, Executive Director Jinelle Hobson told the Board of Selectmen Monday night.
"We want a long-term lease here. We've been here for 28 years," Hobson said.
The organization currently has a lease through July 2021 with the town, using about 2 acres of a 32-acre town-owned parcel. SARL's operations sit away from a contaminated wastewater plant that has been closed for over 30 years. SARL pays for the utilities and upkeep of the land, but doesn't pay rent to the town, Hobson explained.
The town is in the process of conducting an environmental study to potentially clean up and sell the land.
"We knew (in) going to the board, we would be able to tell them our plans," Hobson said. "We knew we wouldn't get an answer (on a lease) because they are waiting for answers from the environmental study."
Hobson and others from SARL presented their "Plan A" — a four-phase plan to replace existing structures and expand their capacity.
However, with decisions looming to build for the future, Hobson and others wanted to make sure the Selectmen are apprised of their plans.
The organization wants to potentially have a new cat building by winter, Hobson said. She explained that it's particularly hard to heat and cool the buildings and there are some areas staff can no longer use.
The organization's "Plan B" is to find new land and build on that, she said.
SARL has the money to start the first part of the project — replace and expand Judy's Kitty City building. The group wants to build a new 2,500 square-foot movable building to replace the existing 950 square-foot space. Though the buildings will be movable trailers, the organization can't afford the cost of moving them.
"Moving would be financially crippling," Hobson said. "We cannot afford to do both (build and move)."
Cats move quickly once they get to SARL, Hobson explained. The current building can hold between 12 to 20 available cats at a given time. However, once a cat is placed up for adoption the organization could receive over 100 applications for the cat and it then finds a forever home easily, Hobson explained. The expanded space will allow them to take care of more cats and expand the adoption process.
The next phase of their project would be to replace and expand the veterinary building, Hobson said. The organization wants to expand community pet medicine — such as offering vaccines and spaying and neutering services. In such a tough economic time offering these services for a low cost is important for the community, Hobson said.
This decision of how to proceed in renovating the facilities comes as SARL's fundraising has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The organization is hosting its 16th annual Fore Paws Golf tournament in August and is planning for its largest fundraiser — the Amber Moon Comedy Night — to be online this year.
However, the organization does have the money to move forward, Hobson reiterated. They are hoping to get more information on potentially expanding the lease when more information is known from the environmental study, Hobson said.