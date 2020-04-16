PLAISTOW — The School Administrative Unit 55 School Board voted Wednesday to ask to delay a court-ordered release of a report detailing an investigation into members of the board to members of the board.
SAU 55 is composed of the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. Members of both school boards serve on the SAU 55 board.
Members of the Hampstead School Board recently won a lawsuit against the SAU board after they were denied access to the report, which details a former SAU 55 employee's allegations that some SAU 55 board members created a hostile work environment during his tenure.
According to Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling's ruling, the Hampstead board has the right to view the report under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law, also known as RSA 91-A, and as part of the part of the SAU 55 board. The judge ordered that the report must be turned over to the Hampstead board by April 18.
However, most of the Timberlane contingent on the board was reluctant to do this.
“It is a confidential document related to internal personnel practices. It is a privileged communication with the SAU’s attorney regarding potential litigation against the SAU and as such, it is in the interest of the SAU that it not be disseminated,” said Brian Boyle, reading from the motion.
The motion to ask for a delay passed with seven members of the board from Timberlane voting in favor, one Timberlane member voting against and one abstaining. Three Hampstead members abstained from the vote, and two Hampstead members did not participate in the vote.
Karen Yasenka, who serves on the Hampstead board, said she believes the motion is a "stall tactic."
“Hampstead needs to excuse ourselves from this conversation because it is a conflict of interest for us, and that comes from our legal council,” said Hampstead board member Caitlin Parnell.
According to Timberlane board member Shawn O'Neil, the SAU board will be asking for the court to reconsider its decision.
"These are normal processes for a case," he said, adding that he thinks the Hampstead members of the board should not be surprised by the board's decision to ask for reconsideration.
After the vote, the SAU 55 board went into a nonpublic session.
O'Neil said that if the Rockingham County Superior Court were to come to the same conclusion after reconsideration, then the board would discuss whether or not to appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
In 2019, Farah commissioned the investigation into the former employee's allegations of a hostile work environment. Farah said at a December meeting that the investigation concluded the allegations had “no merit.”
However, she did not share those findings with other members of the board, and Farah did not elaborate at the meeting. Farah and SAU legal council are the only people who have seen the report, according to members of the board.