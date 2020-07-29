PLAISTOW — A former public school teacher, administrator and superintendent who has worked in New Hampshire, the midwest and over the Canadian border in Nova Scotia, will serve as School Administrative Unit 55 interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 academic year.
SAU 55 School Board Chairman Brian Boyle announced the district’s agreement with Brian Cochrane in a public statement Wednesday.
Cochrane will lead the SAU that draws students from the Hampstead and Timberlane Regional school districts, which includes the towns of Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, Danville and Hampstead.
Hampstead and Timberlane are in the process of creating separate SAUs.
Former SAU 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler recently resigned and quickly started work as executive consultant to the Hampstead School District during the withdrawal transition year.
Cochrane’s nearest jobs were as assistant superintendent of the Nashua School District, as well as superintendent in the Litchfield and Barnstead school districts, according to Boyle.
Prior to that, Cochrane was a teacher and later curriculum facilitator in the Halifax Regional School District and held curriculum administrative positions in the Nova Scotia Department of Education.
He has been a full-time education faculty member at Mt. St. Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia; Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri; and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, where he also served as the associate vice president of Academic Affairs.
Boyle also said Cochrane has served on multiple New Hampshire Department of Education committees and task forces, and consulted for Intelitek Corporation in the development of the nationally known Robotics Engineering Curriculum, as well as the SkillsUSA Skill Connect Assessments.