HAMPSTEAD — SAU 55 must pay recently-resigned Superintendent Earl Metzler $183,000, minus taxes, and continue to pay for his insurance benefits until June 30, 2021, if he chooses, according to a settlement agreement between Metzler and top School Board members.
Metzler, SAU 55 School Board Chairman Brian Boyle and Vice-Chair Lee Dube each signed the confidential agreement between July 18 and July 20, releasing Metzler from the job he has held for eight years.
A confidentiality clause forces the document to speak for itself, noting that both parties agree to release a public statement on Metzler’s resignation, but “no further comments will be made to the media.”
As superintendent, Metzler served the Hampstead and Timberlane Regional school districts, including Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville. However, Timberlane voters decided this year to form their own SAU by July 2021.
Quickly after resigning from the role of superintendent, Metzler was hired by Hampstead school officials as an executive consultant with an 11-month contract that pays $150,000. The contract ends June 30, 2021.
The job requires him — with board approval — to find appropriate administrative offices, negotiate lease terms, develop an organizational and leadership plan, and coordinate the transition of all SAU functions to the Hampstead School District.
He is also responsible for the planning and implementation of all educational programs for Hampstead’s 2020-21 school year, including developing plans for reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metzler’s contract with Hampstead notes that he is not considered an employee, and therefore not eligible for insurance benefits.
However, a portion of the settlement with Timblerane titled “continuation of insurance coverage” explains that Metzler can elect to continue health insurance coverage in accordance with federal law.
A “no re-employment” clause requires Metzler to waive any right to reinstatement with SAU 55, and not apply for any Timberlane job through June 30, 2021, or the effective date of Timberlane’s withdrawal from SAU 55.
But Metzler and his former employer are not completely finished with each other. The parties have a pending civil lawsuit, in which Metzler is suing for compensatory wages.
The settlement makes clear that “the claim for alleged unpaid compensation currently pending in the Rockingham Superior Court...is not being released as part of this agreement.”
Metzler was the highest paid superintendent in the state when he filed the lawsuit in November 2019 — earning $175,882 a year — claiming he was owed a time-and-a-half rate for working unscheduled weekends and holidays.
He argues that he is owed the rate under the Fair Labor Standards Act, while the SAU believes he is exempt from the federal law because of his status as a salaried employee.
Though the lawsuit does not include a specified total amount owed, district officials have estimated the cost around $50,000. A court clerk said recently there has been no movement in the case since March.