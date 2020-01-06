PLAISTOW — School Administrative Unit 55 fired back against the lawsuit filed by Superintendent Earl Metzler against the SAU that claims the district owes him overtime and unused vacation pay in addition to the more than $100,000 in compensatory payments he received over the past few years.
The district’s legal response, filed Dec. 20, refutes Metzler’s claims and suggests the complaint be dismissed by the court “in its entirety with prejudice."
The lawsuit, filed by Metzler in Rockingham County Superior Court on Nov. 15, states that Metzler and other employees are being paid compensatory time at a straight rate rather than time and a half. This claim was not refuted by the SAU, but Metzler said previously that it has been a longstanding school policy to pay compensatory time, overtime and unused vacation days at a rate of time and a half, even to salaried employees.
Metzler is a salaried employee and the highest paid superintendent in the state with a base salary of $175,882, according to the New Hampshire Department of Education. SAU 55 is comprised of the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts. Metzler is superintendent for both.
The original complaint cites the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 which, among other things, establishes overtime standards. Many salaried employees are exempt from this law, however SAU 55 adopted Policy DKD in 2016, which allows employees exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act to earn compensatory time for "working weekends and holidays."
Metzler added in a statement that this lawsuit "is not about FSLA."
Despite this, SAU 55’s response states “neither the Fair Labor Standards Act, RSA 275:43, nor any SAU policy or contract entitle Plaintiff to relief.”
A footnote also points out that Metzler’s job contract does not include any provision allowing him to earn overtime. The contract, which is not mentioned in the original complaint, states “this four (4) page document shall be the sole agreement regarding salary, terms and conditions and benefits between the Superintendent and the SAU Board. Any benefits, terms or conditions not contained in this document shall be unenforceable by either party.”
The response contends that because the SAU is not required to pay Metzler and other exempt employees overtime by law, any overtime the board chooses to provide can be “paid out at any rate of the employer’s choosing.”
The response further states that federal law providing overtime standards, which Metzler acknowledges that he is exempt from, “(applies) to employees not as well compensated as the Superintendent of Schools.”
Metzler's original complaint also cites New Hampshire law RSA 275, saying that it requires the SAU to "notify employees of their rate of pay, methods used to determine wages, and employment practices and policies." The complaint also states "in violation of RSA 275 and Policy DKD-R, SAU 55 failed and refused to compensate Dr. Metzler his compensatory time at the rate of one-and-one-half-hours."
In the SAU's response, they refute this claim, stating that RSA 275:43 does not change the federal law affecting compensatory time, including the FLSA. It goes on to say that New Hampshire law does not require time and a half for any employee, exempt or not.
"Plaintiff's flimsy theory for his entitlement to the FLSA overtime rate for his compensatory time is not a matter that the New Hampshire Wage law may remedy," SAU 55's response states.
In a statement, Metzler contended that the SAU's response still does not provide a reason for not "honoring the rate of pay that is embedded in the policy."
"The response misses the mark and is conveniently misinforming," Metzler wrote in the statement.
Earlier this year, the SAU 55 School Board voted to end its policy of providing compensatory time to administrators. The revised policy states that non-exempt employees earn compensatory time at a rate of time and a half and that the superintendent can no longer earn overtime.
“This policy has been in place for decades,” Metzler said previously. “All of the employees were eligible. I worked a lot more than I actually reported, but they changed the policy — the benefit they were offering.”
Metzler said previously that he was given no explanation as to why he was not paid time and a half when he cashed in on his accrued compensatory time.
"They denied it and when I asked why, they wouldn’t say. They were refusing and not citing any legal reason. This is a simple wage claim that was blown out of proportion,” Metzler said previously.
Kimberly Farah, the chairman of the SAU 55 board, was unable to be reached for comment. Shawn O'Neil, a board member, declined to comment.