PLAISTOW — The Timberlane Regional School Board is discussing whether to use funds earmarked for vacant positions to hire student support staff, who would oversee suspended students in middle and high school.
The proposal raised concerns among some board members for the attention it would give to students with disciplinary issues over students who are not in trouble, but struggling to learn.
Assistant Superintendent Justin Krieger said the goal of these new in-school coordinator positions is to keep students connected to their teachers and learning environment even when suspended.
The staff would act as a liaison between teachers and students to coordinate schoolwork, reporting to administrators and also a student’s family.
The position is intended to give the two schools the option of only suspending students from their classrooms and increase the likelihood they would still be doing classwork during the suspension.
Students would serve out their suspensions in school and not fall behind academically, Krieger said.
He went on to say this type of position is already a common resource in the state and in line with progressive discipline.
“I think it’s a resource that teachers are looking for,” said Timberlane Regional High School Director of Secondary Education Mark Pedersen.
Pedersen said teachers would benefit by knowing their students are staying productive while serving a suspension.
“It would provide students with the opportunity to connect with teachers and have students doing the work rather just sitting at home playing on XBOX,” Pedersen said. “Now they are not getting further behind.”
Sheila Lowes, representing Sandown on the school board, does not support the creation of a new position.
“These kids are being suspended for a big reason,” she said. “We’re going to take the kids out here with weapons and fighting and drugs, and we are going to put our arms around them and take care of those kids while the kids that are middle of the road following the rules are just slipping by. I have real problems with this.”
She suggested that parents take responsibility for their students during a suspension instead of relying on school resources.
Kim McCormick, representing Danville, echoed those concerns.
McCormick said she would rather see the money used for programs that deter destructive behaviors.
Superintendent Chris Kellan stressed that support staff would help students connect and provide an opportunity to feel safe at school.
“We can’t control what the parent does or doesn’t do, that’s not something we have any purview over,” Kellan said. “All we can do is control what we do when we have the student with us.”
The board will continue discussions are a later meeting.
