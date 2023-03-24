SALEM, N.H. — The School Board voted to start construction this summer on a Haigh School renovation project, but supply chain issues will delay portions of the plan until next year.
Single-stall bathrooms will be installed first in seven classrooms, and the building’s heating system will be replaced. Electrical system upgrades have been hit hardest by supply chain demands and won’t begin for a year — during spring and summer 2024.
Superintendent Maura Palmer said the additional toilets will be a huge benefit for the day-to-day operations of the preschool. As it stands, not all Haigh classrooms have them.
“Right now we have a classroom that has to travel down to a bathroom,” she said.
“It becomes a safety issue and requires staffing.”
Another priority is replacing the boiler and switching over to propane.
Initially, all renovations were projected to be completed for the 2023-24 academic year.
Mark Lehoullier of Trident Advisors ruled out that possibility.
“We hoped we were going to be past this by now, but it certainly is not the case,” he said.
The school has an outdated electrical switch gear with hard-to-find replacement parts. Manufactured new switch gears are proving just as difficult to nail down.
Lehoullier explained to school officials that the current boiler needs to be replaced or removed soon, regardless of the renovation project status.
The oil-fired boiler failed a corrosion test in October 2022 and the boiler tank needs to be fixed to comply with state standards.
Board member Michael Carney suggested buffering any extra costs for the boiler with reserve money from the Every Student Succeeds Act.
The board agreed to allocate $110,000 from those funds towards the Haigh project as reserve for any unforeseen expenses with the tank issue.
