It’s an unknown enemy taking over people’s lives all over the world with daily doses of uncertainty filtering through families and their communities.
With the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, taking hold of most aspects of everyday normal life. Schools, performance venues, businesses and community organizations are gripping for the weeks ahead, cancelling programs, gatherings and making sure people keep their distance.
Schools all over the state closed for the next three weeks, as per Gov. Chris Sununu’s order, sending thousands of students home, and putting families in many difficult situations.
Having nutritious food may not be a problem as school districts step up to continue providing meals to children.
In Derry, the district will offer grab-and-go meals at two school locations, available for curbside pickup Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gilbert H. Hood and West Running Brook middle schools. Staff will bring food to those driving up who are asked to remain in their vehicles. Students will be provided one breakfast and one lunch per day.
In Londonderry, similar support for providing food to children takes place as dining staff will continue to prepare food and a distribution plan will be put in place.
In Derry and Londonderry, school staff and administrators are working to prepare a transition plan for students to take part in remote instruction while out of school. Students without access to an adequate device will have the option to sign one out from the school during the remote learning period.
“We do realize there are some age groups, courses and material that will not translate well to remote learning,” said Londonderry school Superintendent Scott Laliberte in a statement to families. “Please know we will do everything we can to insure that learning continues as best we can.”
Derry Superintendent MaryAnn Connors-Krikorian noted in a statement that remote learning officially begins in the Derry district March 23.
“We understand that the newest emergency measures cause significant disruptions not only for students and schools, but also for our families, employers and our collective community” she said in the statement. “Please know we are here to support you to the greatest extent possible and will continue to work with our community partners to do so.”
Along with school closures, town offices, nonprofits, community centers, departments and libraries are calling off programs for the foreseeable future.
In Derry, closings include the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry. Also the Derry Public Library has cancelled all public programs and meetings through May, including the popular Author Fest. The library will remain open during this time.
In Londonderry, the Granite YMCA also cancels all activities and group exercise programs including Kid Zone and senior program activities, and is closed through March 29.
Seniors also are seeing closures of popular gathering spots including the Marion Gerrish Community Center and the Londonderry Senior Center.
As of Monday, March 16, the Londonderry center is closed for the remainder of March.
“At which time we will reassess the ‘state of our state’ and try to determine when we can open again,” said center director Cathy Blash. “Since this is the population at the highest risk, we felt it was prudent to close temporarily.”
For those in the community depending on regular meals, the Sonshine Soup Kitchen in Derry will close its dining room, but continue to provide meals on a “to go” basis, Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks.
“By closing the dining room, there will be less contact between guests, volunteers and staff,” said Sonshine director Christine Fudala. “Again, it is important for people to know they can still get a meal at the soup kitchen.”
Fudala said donations are always welcome to support the food mission, adding “our prayers go out to all.”
The nearby First Baptist Church Food Pantry will keep to regular hours and policies, but people will have to remain outside for their bags of food and personal care products in an effort to lessen time people sit together in the waiting room.
“It is important for people to know the pantry is still open,” said pantry official Caroline Schulze.
The area’s well-attended performance venues are also shutting their doors.
The Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy is closed for the next month. The Tupelo Music Hall in Derry is also closed and shows have been cancelled.
In an emotional video posted to the music hall’s Facebook page, Tupelo owner Scott Hayward said the industry is tanking due to what’s going on in the country.
The final show at the Tupelo was this past Sunday.
“I got on a plane (after vacation) and three hours later I got off the plane and my industry was gone,” Hayward said. “People are looking for anything to find out about how long this is going to last, but we don’t know.”
Hayward said most shows will be rescheduled, but it’s an unknown as to when that could happen. He said many artists are canceling tours in May.
He wants to be as open as possible with patrons about what’s going on moving forward, what’s rescheduled and when.
And it’s not just the Tupelo — it’s the ballet, the rock concert, or a dance production.
“I think it’s really important for people to understand that the $68 you spend for your ticket, if everyone has a knee-jerk reaction and says ‘I’ll just get my money back,’ and venues are closed for two months, you are not going to have a place to go,” Hayward said.