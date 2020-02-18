DERRY — They got a close up look at some scientific scenes.
Thanks to a program Tuesday afternoon provided by the Boston Museum of Science, students at Derry Village Elementary School learned all about the states of matter, gases, liquids and solids and what happens to these states when put to the test under heat and cold temperatures.
The science lesson was part of the museum's traveling educational program, coming to schools, libraries and other groups throughout the year to teach a long list of topics including dinosaurs, magnets, animal habitats, space, weather and climate and much more.
Students learned all about the different states of matter, with museum representatives giving demonstrations of how things melt, boil, or what liquid nitrogen does to an inflated balloon.
One demonstration showed how a tiny metallic "Larry the Robot" melted to a puddle of silver ooze while another experiment showed the force of how gases can pop the lid off a can quickly, bringing a lot of hands over students' ears to hide the sound.
Several students were also invited to the front of the display table in the gym, donning heavy gloves and safety goggles, to retrieve the balloons from a can and then showing the effects of the liquid nitrogen to their classmates.