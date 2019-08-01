LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Conservation Commission hosts a free event to highlight Scobie Pond, the largest body of water in town.
The third annual Scobie Pond Day is Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to noon and is held at the public boat access area on Brewster Road. Kayaks will be available for use that day, or people can bring their own.
Trump visits Granite State
MANCHESTER — President Donald Trump is returning to the Granite State for the first time since 2016 in his bid to win a second term.
Trump is hosting a rally on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Tickets to the event are available on his campaign website.
National Night Out held in Derry
DERRY — Derry police and the National Association of Town Watch co-sponsor the 36th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6. From 7 to 10 p.m., residents will join with those across the nation to enjoy special events. In Derry at MacGregor Park, people can enjoy music by Groove Alliance, face painting, games, dancing, and special appearances by Sparky the Firefighting Dalmatian and McGruff the Crime Dog. Call for information at 603-845-5664.
Presidential candidate coming to Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow and Atkinson Democratic Town Committees will be hosting presidential candidate Andrew Yang at the Mary Nelson Room in the Plaistow Public Library at 85 Main St. on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Yang is an entrepreneur, politician, philanthropist, and founder of Venture for America. He was also selected by the Obama Administration as a "Champion of Change" in 2012, and as a "Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship" in 2015.
Yang will address the crowd with his ideas and take questions during the Q&A session.
If visitors wish to come to the library for the event after 5:30 p.m. they must enter through the side door, as the main entrance will be locked. The event is free, and open to all.
Free concert at Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD — MARK209 will perform at Meetinghouse Park on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. The quartet will present a family friendly concert featuring patriotic, country and gospel selections – always encouraging audiences to clap, shout and sing-along.
The free weekly concert series is sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV. Concert-goes are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic lunches and in lieu of admission, donations suitable to send to those in the military. Monetary donations are also accepted to help with the cost of shipping. Rain venue is Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
Visit online at meetinghousepark.org or call 603-560-5069. MARK209 will be performing an additional 17 concerts in the New England area during their August visit, including a live filming of a DVD at the Rochester Opera House. For more information, call 603-329-6047.Little Red Wagon coming to Winnekenni Castle on Sunday
HAVERHILL — The University of New Hampshire's Little Red Wagon traveling summer theater troupe will bring a new show to Winnekenni Castle at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
An original production, "Who Came Up With That?" is a trip though time exploring who is responsible for many favorite classic inventions.
If it is rainy or the heat is extreme, the show will take place inside the castle.
The event will be followed by "Balloon Fun Creations" with Doctor Goose. Light refreshments will be available.
Wishing Well donations are always appreciated and help the Winnekenni Foundation to care for the castle, grounds and adjunct buildings, and to keep great programming coming.
Visit the Little Red Wagon at https://cola.unh.edu/theatre-dance/academics/youth-programs/little-red-wagon.
The Castle can be contacted at winnekenni@yahoo.com or 978/521-1686. Visit online at www.winnekenni.com.
Saltonstall tours are Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will hold Saltonstall tours at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Walk the same land and hear stories about the family lineage of Sir Richard Saltonstall of England, who set sail with his five children to America with John Winthrop’s fleet, the Massachusetts Bay Colony, from the early 1600s. Learn about their importance to the history of Rowley, and connections to Haverhill’s first settlers, to the Buttonwoods Museum, and to the Salem witch trials.
Attendees of both Saltonstall tours will be entered into a drawing for two free tickets to the October performance of “Saltonstall's Trial” by Punctuate4 Productions at the Larcom Theater in Beverly.
Admission for these tours is free for museum members and $5 for non-members.
Take advantage of the museum's summertime, half-price membership promotion for first time members. Sign up for membership and take this tour for free.
The Buttonwoods is at 240 Water St. Please enter via John Ward Avenue.