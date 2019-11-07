Scott to leave community development post in Amesbury

AMESBURY — The city's director of community and economic development has announced his resignation.
William Scott has headed the Department of Community and Economic Development since 2013 but will be moving on to become the assistant town manager of Salem, New Hampshire.
"There will be more departments and more responsibility," Scott said. "They have some large development projects and infrastructure going on in the town."
Scott previously worked as the director of community and economic development in Salem from 2001 to 2013.
Scott's last official day with the city will be Wednesday, according to a press release from Mayor Ken Gray's office.
Scott thanked Gray, as well as the City Council and the city's various boards and commissions for their trust and support. He earned $108,106 a year in Amesbury.
"I really appreciated it when I would work with the mayor's office and the City Council and the Chamber of Commerce," Scott said. "When you do good, detailed work, there is a level of trust that is developed in creating detailed solutions. I appreciate that people trusted me over the years and it has worked.
"We have been fortunate that a lot of the programs I put together really clicked, starting with the (Hampton Inn) on Elm Street, and the whole (tax increment financing program,)" Scott said. "We started in 2014 with learning how to use a TIF and, since then, have seen a lot of success with it."
He added that putting together the new South Hunt Road corridor infrastructure program to accommodate the incoming $70 million Maples Crossing sports complex is among his favorite projects.
"We got two MassWorks grants there and have a TIF program," Scott said. "The financing plan for the infrastructure is there and a lot of that has to do with the mayor and the council trusting those programs to move forward."
In a written statement, Gray thanked Scott for his hard work on behalf of the city.
“Bill’s innovative efforts, vision and organizational skills have been important to the success of projects such as DesignWerkes, the Hampton Inn, the utilization of the (Community Development Block Grant) program, Maples Crossing, and many others,” Gray said. “These projects have, and will continue to bring jobs, visitors and tax revenue to our city.
"Also, under Bill’s leadership, his office has applied for and received more than $7 million in state grants over the past six years, including funding for Collins Park, the Spray Park, and several MassWorks roadway grants," Gray continued. "The successes Bill has helped us achieve have raised his profile in a competitive job market and we wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter.”
In an email, Mayor-elect Kassandra Gove said she has enjoyed working with Scott over the years in her capacity as the executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
"He’s been instrumental to our economic growth across the community," Gove said. "He leaves big shoes to fill, but I’m certain we’ll find a new director to serve Amesbury."