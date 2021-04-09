The Daniel Webster Council/Boy Scouts of America, in partnership with The New Hampshire Grocers' Association, host "Scouting for Food 2.0" this Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at participating local grocery stores throughout New Hampshire.
Thousands of food items are expected to be collected to be distributed and support food missions throughout the Granite State.
"We recognize how critical it is to address chronic hunger in New Hampshire, which is why for 33 years, the (Boy Scouts) have held an annual 'Scouting for Food' event in November," said Daniel Webster Council Boy Scout Executive Jay Garee in a statement. "We were so pleased with the results of last year's effort that we wanted to once again mobilize our Scouts as part of 'Scouting for Food 2.0' to support our friends, neighbors and communities in need."
Garee added the Boy Scouts are grateful to be partnering with the Grocers' Association for the upcoming event.
New Hampshire Grocers' Association President John Dumais said the partnership with the Boy Scouts is an innovative way to continue to collect much-needed food during challenging pandemic times.
"We recognize that food insecurity is a significant issue affecting thousands of families in New Hampshire and the pandemic has only amplified the need for food and is increasing the urgency to address hunger," Dumais said.
Many markets throughout the Granite State will be part of the "Scouting for Food 2.0" drive and collecting non-perishable items including Market Basket locations in Londonderry, Hudson, Nashua, Stratham, Rochester, Concord, and Epping. Hannaford locations include Bedford, Manchester, Hooksett and Exeter, and Shaw's locations collecting food include Hooksett and Stratham.
For information and a complete list of locations visit nhscouting.org.