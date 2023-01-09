LONDONDERRY — For more than 20 years, Boy Scouts from Troop 521 have gathered at Mack’s Apples on Mammoth Road on a Saturday morning a couple of weeks after Christmas to gather trees.
Lots and lots of them. Christmas trees, to be exact. Real, not fake.
The purpose? To stack them into a huge pile and light them on fire. And everyone knows what happens when you add fire to a dry, brittle, often-brown Christmas tree.
Woosh!
The flame can be almost explosive.
This year was no different as dozens of local residents dropped off their trees throughout the day. Scouts dragged them up the hill and piled them high.
More than 400 trees were stacked up by the Scouts throughout the day while they sold hot chocolate and cookies.
About 5 p.m., the trees were set ablaze, much to the amusement of hundreds of people gathered for the annual tradition.
But it’s more than just a bonfire. The event is also a fundraiser, enabling the troop to raise money for trips, such as the one it took several years ago to Teton National Park to watch an eclipse.
