LONDONDERRY — A cool, crisp fall morning drew crowds to run through some of Londonderry's most scenic spots while supporting a local elementary school.
North Elementary School and its PTA hosted a Fall Fun Run on Saturday, drawing families and children of all ages for a morning jaunt through apple orchards at Mack's Apples.
Runners, joggers, or walkers, enjoyed the cool, sunny morning event, with proceeds going to support the PTA and programs and activities for North School.
Those finishing the run,12 and under, received a medal for their good effort. Overall male and female finishers also got medals.