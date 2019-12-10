Second armed robbery in Salem in three days

SALEM, N.H. — Salem police believe the same person is behind two armed robberies that have occurred in town over the past three days, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
Monday night at 8:11, police responded to an armed robbery at the Klemm's Mobil at 126 Pleasant St.
The robber, described as a stocky white man about 6-feet tall, brandished a gun, according to Dolan.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, black pants and black sneakers with white soles, according to Dolan.
Police are also investigating an armed robbery last Friday at Pearl's Candy and Nuts at 356 South Broadway.
Friday the robber brandished a knife, Dolan said.
"The knife was pretty aggressive, and him turning to a gun along with the short timing between the two (robberies) has an air of desperation," Dolan said.
The suspect came into both stores in the same sweatshirt and shoes each time demanding money, and left with money each time, Dolan said.
Neither clerk was harmed in the robberies, according to police.
Monday night the Salem police K-9 unit tracked the robber to the back of an apartment building on South Policy Street, according to police.
However, police were not able to locate a suspect.
"We want to find him to stop it before it escalates even further," Dolan said. He added that people should not approach any suspect, and should instead call the Police Department.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to call Detective Connor Nolan at 603-893-1911.