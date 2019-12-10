North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.