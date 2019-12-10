SALEM, N.H. — Salem police believe the same person is behind two armed robberies that have occurred in town over the past three days, according to a press release from Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
Monday night at 8:11, police responded to an armed robbery at the Klemm's Mobil at 126 Pleasant St.
The robber, described as a stocky white man about 6-feet tall, brandished a gun, according to Dolan.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, black pants and black sneakers with white soles, according to Dolan.
Police are also investigating an armed robbery last Friday at Pearl's Candy and Nuts at 356 South Broadway.
Friday the robber brandished a knife, Dolan said.
The suspect came into both stores demanding money, and left with money each time, police said.
Neither clerk was harmed in the robberies, according to police.
Monday night the Salem police K-9 unit tracked the robber to the back of an apartment building on South Policy Street, according to police.
However police were not able to locate a suspect.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to call Detective Connor Nolan at 603-893-1911.
This is a developing story, check back at eagletribune.com for updates.