CONCORD – The state has announced its second COVID-19-related death and a new total of 187 diagnosed cases, an overnight increase of 29.
Like the state’s first death from COVID-19, the man lived in Hillsborough County, is older than 60 and had multiple underlying health issues, according to a state Department of Health and Human Services news release.
The state has refused to provide any more information about either man or to be more specific as to where they lived.
The news release was issued at 6:31 p.m., after Gov. Chris Sununu appeared on WMUR and answered questions about the epidemic. Sununu did not respond to a request to speak with InDepthNH.org.
The department summary below that includes the updated deaths and diagnoses is dated 9 a.m. Friday.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services:
The new cases are 10 adult males and 19 adult females. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Merrimack (4), Strafford (4), Grafton (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Belknap (1), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2).
Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties.
The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Four of the new cases are currently hospitalized; thus far, 30 patients of the 187 positive cases (16%) have been hospitalized.