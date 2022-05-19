SALEM, N.H. — Employees who work at Salem’s 55-year-old Town Hall were asked recently what they would like to see in a renovated building, kicking off a prolonged planning process.
Architects asked selectmen the same question this week, noting requests for a new meeting room that mirrors the state-of-the-art media studio at Salem High, an elevator for access to the second floor, and major technological upgrades to replace the existing web of cords and wires.
Salem taxpayers will have the ultimate say at the polls once a final plan — and price tag — is determined.
Town Hall has been eyed for major improvements since at least October 2017, when an evaluation solidified its spot on a short-list of town-owned buildings in dire need of repair or replacement. Public safety facilities are also on the list.
Despite planning efforts that began five years ago, the pandemic put everything on hold and historic supply chain issues that followed have sent costs skyrocketing.
Municipal Services Director Roy Sorensen estimated this week a cost increase of “40 to 50%, easily.”
Still, there are immediate concerns with the building, like limited handicapped accessibility, insufficient insulation and a cracked foundation that leaks water into the finished basement where records are stored.
Some spots were discovered with only 3 ½ inches of insulation — less than half of what experts suggest — and others with insulation pushed aside for mechanical work but never put back in place.
Stained ceiling tiles from a leaky roof and missing documentation of the building’s mechanical systems were also pointed out.
“In general, the Salem Town Office building is definitely showing its age,” the assessment reads.
The report separated concerns into short, mid and long-term priorities. By 2022, only long-term priorities should have remained.
Selectmen this week, speaking specifically about the Knightly meeting room used by all Salem boards and committees, explained a variety of issues, from space constraints to poor ventilation.
Selectman James Keller deemed it, “horrific in terms of what we expect our physically challenged folks to participate in,” stressing that easier access is needed.
Selectwoman Cathey Stacey suggested more virtual opportunities to save residents from many trips to Town Hall.
The architects are expected to continue gathering feedback before returning to selectmen in the coming months.
