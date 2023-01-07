A 9-member Charter Commission finalized a report mid-December, suggesting that the town switch from a 5-member Board of Selectmen to a 9-member Town Council.
The role of a town manager, governed by state law, would remain intact.
Selectmen are expected to weigh in Monday, Jan. 9, but voters will have the final say at the polls in March.
“By increasing the number of representatives to nine, with three elected each year, we hope to increase participation by making the election process less intimidating,” the report states. “Having nine members means a majority vote is five instead of three, eliminating the impression of a small ‘cabal’ controlling the direction of the town.”
Salem voters in March 2022 agreed to establish the Charter Commission, then narrowed 35 candidates to nine. That group spent eight months considering which form of government would best serve the town.
A major change in the proposed charter calls for a single bottom line budget to be presented to voters, in place of breakdowns by department.
That’s part of an effort to shorten the ballot, described by residents as lengthy and confusing.
The commission also decided on a higher threshold for citizen-led ballot initiatives, replacing the existing 25 signature requirement with three categories; an individual or group petition to the council with 75 signatures, an initiative petition with 200 signatures and referendum petition with 500.
Proposals to create an Ethics Committee and Communications Committee are intended to address main concerns brought by voters — insufficient information given ahead of elections and a town government perceived as exclusionary.
The Ethics Committee will have the power to investigate and refer to the Town Council any findings, and a recall provision will provide citizens a way to address perceived wrongdoings.
The town council format comes with a campaign finance reporting regulation.
“It was also clear that many of the responders had no desire to see Salem become a city, so the Charter Commission quickly moved away from that structure,” the final report reads. “Overall, most people did not want to see major changes in the way the town was governed.”
The existing Municipal Budget Committee, Planning Board and Zoning Board will remain as is. The deliberative session process will also be preserved under the proposed charter.
