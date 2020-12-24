SALEM, N.H. –– Two selectmen want Town Manager Chris Dillon fired for cause, according to the recently released minutes of a non-public meeting.
During an Oct. 19 non-public session via teleconference – during which Dillon was present – Selectwoman Lisa Withrow initiated the vote with support from Selectman Bob Bryant.
Chairman Michael Lyons, Selectman James Keller and Selectwoman Cathy Ann Stacey voted against the firing.
Further, Lyons and Keller voted against going into a non-public session at all but were outnumbered, leading to the hour-long private discussion.
Referring to prepared notes during the session, Withrow explained her disagreement with the manager’s handling of a highly critical audit of the Police Department from 2018. The debated report led to a dismantling of top-ranking officers, two of which were arrested this year and two others who have remained under investigation by the Attorney General for nearly two years.
"My concerns are of (Dillon's) handling of many issues beyond the audit," Withrow told The Eagle-Tribune. "Although I do have concerns on his handling of the audit after the fact as well. In my opinion, the Town Manager does not keep the entire board properly informed on many issues.”
She told selectmen during the non-public session that she also takes issue with information – including some about her – that Dillon sent to the Attorney General. She said she believes he often turns to the top state office with complaints.
To the newspaper, she said, “I believe he retaliates against those who question him – hence giving the AG his falsely assumptive narrative against many people, including myself. I believe this is weak, and I find his personal agenda not in the town of Salem's best interest.”
She would not elaborate on specific information brought to her by constituents, she said, citing fears of retaliation and the belief that their stories aren't hers to share publicly.
Selectman Bryant similarly read from a prepared statement during the non-public session. He referenced the town manager and tax collector statutes, as well as a variety of current court cases the town is involved in.
He went on to say that he thought two selectmen had been discussing union contracts with Dillon.
According to meeting minutes, Lyons and Keller denied that claim, before Keller questioned the legality of the meeting and the motion to fire Dillon, specifically because of due process law.
Keller said he would expect “much more detailed evidence and specificity” from Withrow.
When Dillon was invited to comment, meeting minutes state he agreed that his due process was violated and that he had the right to an attorney. Given the lack of information provided to him before the meeting, Dillon said he would have no immediate comment.
The board ended the non-public session by unanimously voting to seal the minutes. That decision was reversed Monday, at Dillon’s request. He did not respond to requests to comment for this article before press time.