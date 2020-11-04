Incumbent state Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, will return to Concord for another term as state senator in District 19.
District 16 includes Derry, Windham and Hampstead.
Birdsell beat out her Democratic challenger Joshua Bourdon of Derry in Tuesday's election by a total vote count, in early unofficial results, of 18,262 to 13,477.
This will be Birdsell's fourth term in the state Senate.
Prior to serving in the Senate, Birdsell served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (2010-14).
Bourdon, a Derry town councilor, thanked Birdsell in a statement on social media after the election, and wished her good luck in her return to the Senate.