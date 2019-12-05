Senator: Lebanon must be 'on notice' on jailed US citizen

In this June 2016, photo provided by Guila Fakhoury, her father Amer Fakhoury holds his granddaughter, Kira, in King of Prussia, Penn. At a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said Fakhoury, an American citizen jailed in his native Lebanon since September 2019 on no charges is very ill and if he dies there, then Lebanon should be subject to sanctions. The 57-year-old restaurant owner was once part of the South Lebanon Army and worked at a former prison described by human rights groups as a center for torture. His family says he's innocent.Â (Guila Fakhoury via AP)