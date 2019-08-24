EXETER, N.H. — Two people suffered serious injuries in an car crash on Route 27 shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.
The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.
A 2009 Mercedes C300, driven by Nicholas Munonz, 21, of Haverhill, was traveling east on Route 27 when, for reasons that are still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Subaru Impreza headed west and driven by Jessica Harrigan, 45, of Exeter, state police said.
Albert Maldonado, 22, of Haverhill, a passenger in the car driven by Munonz, was transported to Exeter Hospital, then transferred by helicopter to Boston Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Harrigan was also transported to Exeter Hospital with serious injuries.
Munonz was arrested at the scene, then transported to Exeter Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Sections of Route 27 between Route 101 and Ray Farmstead Road were closed for about four hours while Exeter and state police investigated.
Both vehicles were removed by Al's Automotive. Assisting Exeter police were New Hampshire State Police Troop A, the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and the Exeter Fire Department.
Exeter Police Sgt. Brian Hanna is investigating this accident. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Hanna at 603-772-1212.