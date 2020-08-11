DERRY — Local organizations are keeping people fed this summer, with safety and distance in mind as coronavirus pandemic continues.
That includes the Salvation Army in Derry, continuing its summer feeding program along with spiritual support and other help for families and individuals in need.
For many years, the Salvation Army canteen truck has parked itself at locations in Derry several times a week during summer months to feed children and families free of charge.
Volunteers are out in force to help serve up dozens of hot dogs, hamburgers and other lunchtime staples, with meals available starting at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fairways apartment complex in Derry at 1 Forest Ridge Road, and on Wednesdays at the Salvation Army home base parking lot at 18 Folsom Road. The program runs through Aug. 20.
Salvation Army Lt. Tyler Adcox said the summer has been busy.
"The program is going so strong," he said. "Super strong."
Volunteers serving up meals typically include local teachers, Salvation Army Advisory Board members and other community members who want to help.
The Army's mission also includes the familiar holiday red kettle drives, a free summer lunch program for local children, youth programs, summer camps for children, clothing support, holiday food baskets and gifts, and service as chaplain to the Fire Department and support for grieving families.
Worship services, regular Bible study and a Vacation Bible School set for next week will be offered online. For information about the Salvation Army in Derry, call 603-434-7790.
There are many other options for free meals this summer with safety guidelines in place during the pandemic challenges.
The Greater Derry free meal network also continues its schedule of offering free meals, all prepared and distributed with safety guidelines in place.
That includes a schedule of pick up for bagged meals and lunches ready to go.
Upcoming free meals include: Aug. 15, St. Luke's Church, 63 East Broadway, Derry, 5 to 6 p.m.; Aug. 16, Elijah's Table, Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 1/2 Hood Road, Derry, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 22, continental breakfast, Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road, Derry, 9 to 9:30 a.m.; Aug. 28, drive up spaghetti meal at First Parish Church, 47 East Derry Road, 5 to 6 p.m., and Aug. 30, St. Jude's Parish, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, lunch offered, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Another community staple continues its meal ministry this summer.
Sonshine Soup Kitchen offers free pickup meals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30 to 5 p.m., at its facility at 6 Crystal Ave., Derry.
The soup kitchen continues its safely distanced meal mission after closing its dining room doors back in April due to COVID-19 concerns.
For 30 years, Sonshine Soup Kitchen in Derry has offered a daily dose of not only a nutritious free meal to those in need, but a strong volunteer network representing area businesses, schools, churches and individuals wanting to pitch in and help.
Soup kitchen director Christine Fudala said earlier this year the food mission could not function without its volunteers and teams, coming in every day to either cook meals, serve, or do after meal cleanup. Last year, the soup kitchen served up more than 10,000 meals.
And with the current climate, the decision was made to continue to serve, but with a safe pick-up model put in place. Volunteers still come and help prepare the meals, but it's also making sure staff and volunteer teams remain safe. Fudala said in an online statement on social media.
"We are thinking about and praying for all our volunteers," she said. "Your safety is always the utmost importance to us."
Fudala added Sonshine is strictly following all COVID safety guidelines.
Sonshine welcomes donations of food and money, especially during the summer months. Check Sonshine's web site at sonshinesoupkitchen.org to view a wish list of needs.