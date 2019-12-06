North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with some snow showers this morning. A steady snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.