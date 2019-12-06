ATKINSON — Earlier this year, the Hampstead Area Water Company (HAWC) was preparing for a $1.15 million tax increase related to new infrastructure because of a 2017 change to federal tax law. That situation prompted U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to propose a fix to eliminate the increase, which would have been passed onto ratepayers, according to a statement from Shaheen's office.
The federal tax was hurting projects across the country, so the New Hampshire Democrat partnered with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska to propose legislation to reverse the provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which placed a tax burden on public water utility providers and their customers, according to Shaheen's office. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is also a co-sponsor of the bill.
“Water infrastructure is vital to economic development and fundamental to delivering clean drinking water. Communities across New Hampshire have been planning projects for years that are now threatened by this new tax,” Shaheen said in a statement. “Congress should be encouraging infrastructure development which is why we need to fix this tax bill that was rushed through Congress. I appreciate Senator Murkowski’s support on this bipartisan, common-sense effort and I urge more members to join us so our communities can make urgently needed investments in clean and safe drinking water.”
In May HAWC was taxed $300,000 for the construction of a new water tank and faced an additional $850,000 in taxes related to other components for the Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Interconnection Project, according to media reports.
The project, funded with state contributions through the New Hampshire's Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund and the MtBE Settlement Fund, will bring water from Manchester through Southern New Hampshire to communities in the region.
The state's contribution to the project would not have been taxed prior to 2017 because of exemptions for what is known as Contributions in Aid of Construction (CIAC), according to Shaheen's office.
Those tax exemptions also extended to grants and capital contributions made by the government or civic entities to help companies and communities make investments in projects that benefit the public, according to Shaheen's office.
The bill would reverse the changes to the law, and restore the exemptions.
