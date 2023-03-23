SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village continues to add to its expansive property along Route 28 with more restaurants, retail stores and a hotel planned to open this year.
Tuscan Brands announced the newest additions as the 170-acre site continues to become a “live, work, stay and play” destination.
The Container Store open its first New Hampshire spot at Tuscan Village this January and more national and regional chains plan to do the same.
Restaurants Shake Shack and Tavern in the Square and West Elm, a home and decor store, will debut this summer with the chains first Granite State locations.
Shake Shack is a casual, family-friendly burger spot with fries, frozen custard, shakes and different hot dog and burger options.
Boston-based Tavern in the Square is a full-service restaurant and bar with locations throughout New England.
This summer will also bring the first hotel to the property.
The Artisan Hotel is slated to be the first Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel in New Hampshire.
The hotel is considered the centerpiece of Tuscan Village.
The 164-room hotel will feature its own restaurants, a rooftop bar and luxury pool. It will also include a 12,000 square-feet banquet and event space and full fitness facility.
New England-based restaurant The Friendly Toast, Buff City Soap and Sugaring NYC are in the works. It is unclear when they will open, according to the Tuscan team.
The new eateries, retail store and hotel join several businesses added to the property in 2022.
Those are LensCrafters, TMobile, Crumbl Cookies, Emerald Jewelers, the Sam Adams Beer Garden and a Mass General Brigham regional medical facility. J. Crew Factory was also added this winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.