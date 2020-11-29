SALEM, N.H. –– Despite its reputation as the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday came and went –– mid-pandemic –– without the typical tidal wave of customers at the Mall at Rockingham Park and Salem’s many strip malls.
Those taking advantage of in-store discounts just over the Massachusetts border in tax-free New Hampshire explained they weren’t willing to give up the tradition, but instead altered plans by shopping at non-traditional times or also online.
Jennifer DeRoche and Sandra Creamer, both of Methuen, started scoping out flyers and strategizing earlier this week. By Friday afternoon they each looped shopping bags up their arms in Rockingham Plaza.
“We always start Tuesday or Wednesday; getting everything in order,” DeRoche said. “That’s what we did this week. We started shopping today at 5 a.m. at the mall. There was barely anyone else there.”
It was an unprecedented showing, Creamer pointed out.
“No one lined up,” she said. “I haven’t seen anything like it. It’s usually insane.”
Seacoast resident Beth Eckman-White, accompanied by her daughters, ages 13 and 22, enjoyed the annual outing –– masks and all. Outside of Kohl’s they toted armfuls of fluffy new pillows and a baby blue record player.
“We come down this way for the mall,” the mother explained. “We’re those early morning Black Friday people, and there definitely were not a lot of us this year.”
She said there was no questioning whether they would spend the day shopping, even during a second surge of COVID-19.
“No, we just knew it would look different,” Eckman-White said. “And we were certainly right about that.”
The first signs were clear before even walking into a store. Typically packed parking lots were roomy, with plenty of free space to accommodate customers. It meant no people-watching, regarded by Valerie Ahena as "the best part."
"It's all about the people for me," she said. "That was totally missing today."
Erica Tuton of Hudson, N.H., stopped into Petco with her young daughters. She said it was “just like any other day.”
“Usually I make (Black Friday) this big event with my friends,” she said. “We get coffees, stay up all night and all that. But with everything going on we decided to skip this year. I didn’t even plan to stop at any stores today, but we needed some stuff.”
She, like others who hit stores Friday, is already looking forward to next year –– optimistic that things will get back to normal.