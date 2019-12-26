BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police arrested and arraigned a Massachusetts woman on Dec. 11 at Rockingham County Superior Court for hitting a mobile home park's street sweeper and trying to cover it up by tracking her down through a witness.
Jessica Turner, 32, of 10231 Arbor Drive, Shrewsbury was charged with falsifying evidence, conduct after an accident, false report of a motor vehicle accident and allowing an improper person to operate a vehicle, according to court documents.
Turner pleaded not guilty and has been released on personal recognizance, according to court documents.
Londonderry police were called on Oct. 23 to Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park because of damage to a street sweeper that was parked under a tree and well off the road, according to court documents. Brian Marsha, a resident of the park, witnessed the accident and gave a description to police of the car and people involved in the crash, according to court documents.
Marsha said a teenager was driving an orange or beige SUV with a Massachusetts license plate with a blonde woman, later identified as Turner, when the car crashed into the street sweeper and there was damage to both vehicles, according to court documents.
Marsha "saw the vehicle reverse fast and uncontrolled," according to court documents. "He could see the young man was the operator of the vehicle. Brian next saw the SUV go forward spinning its tires leaving a tire mark going almost off the road sharply to the right. The SUV turned right and went straight into the rear of the sweeper."
Marsha said Turner stopper to talk to him and said she was teaching her nephew to drive when her car hit the street sweeper, according to court documents. At the time of the crash her nephew was four months shy of being 15-and-a-half, which is the age at which teenagers are legally allowed to drive with a licensed adult in New Hampshire.
"Brian told her he witnessed the whole event and that it didn't look like that to him," according to court documents. "Brian told her she needs to report it to the park owner. The girl said she would tell her insurance agent. Brain said he repeated she needed to tell the owner because he was going to anyway."
Turner apologized to Marsha and parked the car at another house at Whispering Pines, according to court documents. Police were able to identify Turner by talking to the homeowner according to court documents.
Turner did not contact police directly about the accident, and when questioned by police she said she attempted to contact the owner of the street sweeper by knocking on a nearby door, according to court documents.
However, the witness told police Turner did not attempt to find the vehicle's owner, according to court documents. Turner also removed the bumper of her car, which showed the damage from the accident, according to court documents.
"Based on speaking with (Turner's nephew) and Jessica, their story does not seem plausible," Officer Christopher Wiggin wrote in court documents.