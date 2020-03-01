PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional School District stands to save $162,528 after initial costs to withdraw from School Administrative Unit 55, according to a committee charged with studying the move.
And according to at least two members of a withdrawal committee, separation will be the best option for the towns that make up the Timberlane Regional School District — comprised of Sandown, Danville, Plaistow and Atkinson — in the long run.
"Companies do this every day," said Karen Steele, a committee member from Atkinson. "There are many examples of successful withdrawals, and I have complete confidence in our school board to do this successfully. We are very confident in our numbers."
At least one committee member isn't as sure.
"I am not opposed to withdrawal, I just do not think we are ready for it at this time. There are too many unknowns right now for me to be supportive," said Sabrina Alberg, a citizen member of the committee from Danville, who voted against the plan in a statement.
Breaking up SAU 55 has been a longstanding controversy, with both Timberlane and Hampstead school districts, which comprise SAU 55, having moved to withdraw over the past 20 years. The Timberlane proposal is the latest, with advocates saying they want more local control over the school district.
On March 10, voters living in the Timberlane district will decide at the polls whether to remain in SAU 55. Warrant article 7 requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
Currently, Timberlane pays about 77% of SAU 55’s expenses, including Superintendent Earl Metzler’s salary, and Hampstead pays 23%. Those percentages can change year-to-year with the number of students in the district, according to Steele.
Karen Yasenka, the vice chairman of the Hampstead School Board, declined to comment for this story about the board's position on the withdrawal. Other members of the board were not able to be reached by press time.
Metzler said he acknowledged the work done by the withdrawal committee, but he stopped short of commenting on the accuracy of the numbers produced by it.
“In fairness, it is a moving target – districts can make choices on the level of services needed,” he said. “However, I would caution stakeholders relying on people with zero experience in how school districts operate both effectively and efficiently making decisions that will directly impact not only services, but student opportunities and achievement, both long and short term.”
Formed in March of 2019, the withdrawal committee voted in August to submit its the plan for leaving SAU 55 to the New Hampshire Board of Education. The BOE approved the plan in November.
If approved by voters at the polls, a 15-month plan drafted by the committee would go into effect immediately.
For a period of time, there would be an overlap in administrators while withdrawal takes place, costing $100,000 during the 2020-21 school year, according to the committee. That expense is covered in both the operating and default budgets voters will see at the polls, according to a previous statement from Timberlane school board Chairman Shawn O’Neil.
Timberlane would fully become its own single-district SAU on July 1, 2021.
Timberlane's predicted $162,528 in net savings comes from multiple places, according to the plan.
The largest savings, according to the plan, would be the result of a reduced staff with reduced salaries due to the fact that the new district would be smaller than the current SAU 55.
The plan takes into account when the contracts with the current SAU administrators expire, according to Steele, providing an opportunity to hire new people or renegotiate salaries.
"Most administrator’s contracts expire on June 30, 2021,” said Steele.
SAU 55 budgets for 14 administrative positions, but the committee suggests that the newly formed SAU have 12. The proposal suggests cutting two administrative assistant positions. Estimated savings from cutting those positions and reducing the salaries of all administrators would be $307,902, with an additional savings from insurance, retirement and Social Security benefits.
On July 1, 2021, only Metzler's contract will still be in effect. Timberlane would be required to continue to pay a portion of Metzler’s salary until the end of his contract in August 2022, according to Steele.
Metzler’s salary, the highest of any New Hampshire superintendent, is $175,882, according to the New Hampshire Department of Education.
Significant legal fees could also be eliminated, according to the plan, which would save about $37,500.
“All the lawsuits right now within the SAU, that goes away,” said Steele, referencing a variety of legal battles in which the district is embroiled.
Those lawsuits include one brought against SAU 55 by Metzler, another against the SAU 55 School Board filed by the Hampstead board, and yet another against the Timberlane board by a former member.
Another $7,000 would be saved from audit costs. Currently, SAU 55 pays for three — one for Timberlane, one for Hampstead, and one for SAU. 55. A newly formed SAU would pay only for the Timberlane audit, for an estimated $7,000 savings, according to the plan.
Steele said she has heard concerns that this apportionment system would leave Timberlane paying 77% of Metzler’s salary even after he is no longer the superintendent of Timberlane schools. Metzler's contract is with SAU 55, so he would remain with Hampstead if Timberlane withdraws and creates its own SAU.
“That makes no sense whatsoever,” Steele said, noting that districts expect to pay over $100,000 for a superintendent. “Then Hampstead would be paying $44,000 per year for a superintendent.”
It is unclear exactly how much Timberlane would pay toward Metzler’s salary until his contract expires. The apportionment will be negotiated by the Hampstead and Timberlane boards if voters approve withdrawal.
In total, a single-district budget would save about $684,827, according to the plan. Because there would be no contribution from Hampstead, the district would lose an estimated $522,299, according to Steele. Therefore the net savings would amount to $162,528.
Alberg said she might support withdrawal in the future with a different plan.
"The plan the committee created doesn’t properly account for current and future liabilities as well as the remainder of the superintendent's contract that ends in August of 2022. Timberlane is responsible for 77% of this contract," she said in a statement. "The plan doesn't fully account for pensions, hiring qualified employees in a tight job market, training those employees and the inadequate amount of time all of this needs to be completed in."
Alberg also mentioned the recent investigation that looked into claims of a hostile work environment created by the SAU 55 board. Although the chairman of the board said the investigation found no evidence of a hostile work environment, Alberg said she worries that the current board's "reputation" might make it difficult for the district to find new administrators.