Corn mazes, picking apples and pumpkins, corn stalks, colorful florals and hayrides all make the list of things families in the area want to do once the weather turns crisp.
And when it comes to finding a fun fall activity, many families look no further than the local farm.
At Elwood Orchards in Londonderry, families enjoyed this past sunny but cooler weekend, picking apples, climbing aboard a hay wagon for a ride around the property, and taking a jaunt through Elwood's corn maze, an annual design of twists and turns leading around and through 15 acres of tall stalks and husks.
The Elwood family has run the farm since 1910.
Sunnycrest Farm on High Range Road touts its apple crop even with drought conditions and the pandemic.
Keeping customers safe is also paramount, said farm staff member Julie Tyler.
"We had the busiest weekend we've had in a long time," Tyler said. "Even with the drought, we are hanging in there."
Sunnycrest wants people to be safe, with masks recommended inside and all staff members wearing masks when dealing with customers.
For those wanting to pick apples and other fruit, Sunnycrest offers an outdoor area to register, as well as inviting people inside to browse.
And for those people seeking warm apple cider doughnuts, an outdoor pickup window is ready to serve.
Mack's Apples on Mammoth Road dates back to circa 1732 and is considered to be the longest-running family farm in Londonderry. The farm offers pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, and a farm market full of fruits, vegetables, florals and other seasonal fare.
To make sure customers remain safe, Mack's noted on social media that specific rules were in place this season.
"When picking apples, we ask that you wear a mask when in line paying for your apples, with only one person in the group in line and the others stay at the car," the statement read. "Once you get your bag, then everyone can go into the orchard and social distance and pick. Please no animals are allowed in the orchard this year."
South of the border, Massachusetts farms are also offering traditional fall fun with added safety in mind, while others report that COVID-19 has put a direct hit on some popular offerings
At Kimball Farm in Haverhill, Tyler Kimball said his family's 200-year-old farm is seeing struggles due to the pandemic, including not offering the annual corn maze this year as a way to keep people safe and socially distanced.
But, his farm has seen success in its compost business, offering the material to those who want to keep gardens grow.
"We sell a lot of compost," Kimball said. "We had to change it up because of COVID. Everybody wanted a better lawn and everybody was home."
Smolak Farm in North Andover is also facing challenging but reinventing itself to offer unique options for those wanting to come out and enjoy a farm on a fall day
That includes a pick-your-own potato patch.
The farm dates back to the 1700s, according to Mike Smolak.
The summer crop of berries — including blueberries, strawberries, and cherries — made for a successful pick-your-own run, Smolak said. Now the apple season, with the farm's 27 acres of fruit trees, is also showing good numbers.
"We are doing great," he said, adding apples are a deep-rooted fruit that can withstand the dryness this summer offered. "We are very lucky. The apple crop is one of the best I've had in years."
Other aspects of what the farm offers have taken a hit due to the pandemic, but Smolak said he is hopeful that things will continue to work well to keep customers safe. That includes a push to offer special farm activities during the week to help keep weekend crowds in check and safely distanced.
Another farm heralding its apple crop is Mann Orchards in Methuen, with owner Bill Fitzgerald saying the 100-acre farm is having a successful season.
"Apples are truly an amazing fruit," Fitzgerald said, adding even with the drier than normal conditions this summer, the crop is producing well.
The farm has been in Fitzgerald's family for 150 years, he said, adding he feels apples may even thrive well in these conditions.
And customers are coming out and doing all the right things to stay safe during the pandemic challenges, Fitzgerald said.
"People are doing what they are supposed to do," he said, "masking and social distancing. It's been a solid good business year for the farms."
Add in the camaraderie among area farms, and Fitzgerald said it's all about supporting each other.
"We are all connected," he said. "It's strength in numbers, we all need each other."
WHERE TO GO FOR FUN ON THE FARM
Elwood Orchards — 54 Elwood Road, Londonderry, 603-432-6017; pick-your-own apples, farm market, corn maze, hayrides.
J &F Farms — 124 Chester Road, Derry, 603-437-0535; farm market, meats, vegetables, fruits, florals, petting farm, hayrides, corn maze.
Kimball Farm —791 East Broadway, Haverhill, 978-807-3214, farm stand, special events.
Mack's Apples — 230 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, 603-434-7691; pick-your-own apples/pumpkins, farm market, produce, seasonal florals.
Mann Orchards — 65 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, 978-683-0361, farm stand, apples, baked goods. Also, Mann's Riverside location on Merrimack St.
Oliver Merrill and Sons — 569 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, 603-622-6636; farm stand, eggs, fruit, vegetables.
Smolak Farm — 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover, 978-682-6332, farm stand, pick-your-own apples, petting farm, special events.
Sunnycrest Farm — 59 High Range Road, Londonderry, 603-432-7753; pick-your-own apples/fruit, farm market, baked goods, seasonal produce, fresh flowers to cut.