DERRY — It was a celebration of mutual aid in every sense of the word.
Local police, fire, and emergency crews lined up in Derry recently to offer a big show of support to healthcare staff at Parkland Medical Center, who are on the front lines of battling the coronavirus, commonly referred to as COVID-19.
The lineup included approximately 50 apparatus from area police and fire departments in Atkinson, Chester, Derry, Hampstead, Londonderry, Salem, Sandown, Windham and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
The trucks, cars, ambulances and more lined up in parking areas around Parkland on Birch Street, then making a parade route around the hospital building, with sirens sounding and crews waving to hospital workers lining the sidewalks with signs of thanks and hope.
During the parade, emergency crews also stopped to applaud hospital staff and, in turn, the staff applauded the first responders.
"What a show of support," said Derry fire Chief Michael Gagnon. "It was one of the coolest things I've been part of."
Gagnon said Derry Battalion Chief Scott Haggart and Parkland emergency officials helped organize the parade, lining up a good showing of area departments and crews to be part of the event.
Haggart said putting the parade together was a way to herald all the hard work the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus do. In return, those healthcare staff paid tribute to all first responders who came out for the parade, lining the hospital's sidewalks, holding signs and cheering as the parade passed by.
"It was wonderful," Haggart said. "It was a great job from the whole emergency management (team)."
Gagnon said the show of regional support from area fire and police departments showed a big sign of solidarity as the coronavirus battle continues on.
He said his department is seeing patients with COVID-19, and emergency crews are safely following all the right procedures and protocols when it comes to protective gear, for both the safety of his personnel and the safety of the patients.
Gagnon added he feels the community is doing the right things to maintain safety and good health.
"People are staying home, the community is being helpful," the chief said. "Our call volume is still down."
Haggart added he felt the Derry Fire Department and other departments are well equipped to handle the emergencies.
"And people are doing what they are supposed to do," he said.
Participating agencies for the parade were Atkinson Fire Department, Chester Police and Fire Departments, Derry Fire and Police departments, Hampstead Police and Fire Departments, Londonderry Police and Fire Departments, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, Salem Police and Fire Departments, Sandown Fire Department, SENH Hazardous Materials Team, Trinity EMS and Windham Police and Fire Departments.
Gagnon said the fight continues, but there is hope.
"In the worst of times, people overcome," he said.