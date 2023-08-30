DERRY — An electrical fire on Hampstead Road Monday evening left six people and three animals displaced, according to a report from the fire department.
There were two children, two adult children, and two adults were all escorted from the fire. The three animals, a dog, cat, and snake, were all rescued and successfully reunited with their owners.
There were no injuries other than one adult who was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but ultimately they refused treatment and transportation to a hospital. The house’s occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire was first called into dispatchers at approximately 6:13 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the house shortly after and saw smoke showing from the rear of a two-story single family house.
The working fire had departments coming from Londonderry, Windham, Auburn, Salem, and Manchester. Hudson, Chester, Hampstead, and Salem Fire Departments provided station coverage.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.