SALEM, N.H. — A popular seacoast brewery could open a beer garden at Tuscan Village and welcome customers as early as May, a new application to the Planning Department explains.
Smuttynose Brewing has locations in Hampton and Dover, but a presence in Salem would be the company’s first in Southern New Hampshire.
OMJ Realty LLC wrote to planning officials this week proposing a two-year lease near the village’s lake. The proposal says Smuttynose would be open year-round, with daily hours from noon to 9 p.m.
The application describes outdoor dining for 222 people — 8,550 square feet designated for seating — with overhead catenary lights, a permanent stage for local and regional acts, two volleyball courts and an ice rink.
Solo, duo or trio musical acts would be most common on the Smuttynose stage, the application reads, and larger bands would be brought in for special occasions.
Twice weekly volleyball tournaments would be scheduled for the spring, summer, and fall, followed by ice skating in the winter, plans explain. A seasonal running series and yoga led by Drive Custom Fit are also mentioned, along with a farmer’s market.
Nearby L.L. Bean also has plans for community activities — kayaking, paddleboard and fishing — on the lake.
The latest Tuscan Village master plan includes 170 acres for mixed uses, including retail, restaurants, grocery stores, offices, banks, health and fitness establishments, a hotel, residences, medical offices and more.