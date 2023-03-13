New Hampshire municipal elections are slated for Tuesday, March 14, but an impending snow storm could change that in some places, according to a notice from the New Hampshire secretary of state.
According to an advisory on the state website, election moderators can make the decision to postpone individual town or city elections if a weather warning is issued by the National Weather Service.
The moderator would need to consult with other municipal officials, including the governing body or clerk.
Public works and other emergency response agents may also be consulted to make a decision in the case of a winter weather warning, the statement went on.
New Hampshire residents who will not be able to make it to polls can file an absentee ballot with city or town clerks.
The secretary of state said clerk offices have to be open from 3 to 5 p.m. the day before the election, Monday, March 13, to allow for absentee voting.
Atkinson officials announced by email that the town still plans to hold elections.
The notice said its public works department will work to ensure roads and the Community Center, Atkinson's polling place, are safe for residents.
If a clerk's office is not open Monday or declines an absentee ballot request, residents are encouraged to call either the secretary of state help line at 603-271-3242 or state attorney general at 866-868-3703.
An up-to-date list of postponed elections is available at sos.nh.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.