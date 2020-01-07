SALEM, N.H. — Salem's Conservation Commission gave the go-ahead at a recent meeting for a private athletic facility company to build indoor soccer fields on an industrial site in town.
Business partners Joel Hatten and Frank Bizzarro, CEO and CFO of New Hampshire Sports Domes respectively, propose building two year-round fields with artificial turf at 6 Industrial Way, near Exit 2 of Interstate 93.
The business still needs to get approvals from the Planning Board as well as the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to build on the site, which includes wetlands, according to Planning Director Ross Moldoff.
"It's neat to have a recreation facility like this proposed in an industrial zone," Moldoff said.
The Planning Board will hear more about the lighting and noise impacts at its Jan. 14 meeting. The board will also discuss impact fees and parking waivers because these facilities are "not traditional buildings," Moldoff said.
The 75-foot tall domes will enclose a regulation size artificial turf soccer field — 110 yards by 70 yards. There will be an additional 10 feet of turf surrounding each sideline. There will not be any permanent seating in the domes.
"The driving force for this was members of my group and I have had kids go through the soccer world, it’s difficult to get space to practice during the winter season," Bizzarro said.
The domes will be enclosed year-round and have air conditioning in the summer, Bizzarro said. The regulation fields will also have the ability to be cut in half for smaller practice fields, according to project documents.
"Our primary focus is going to be older kids who utilize a full-size field, and there are lots of adult leagues out there too," Bizzarro said. "You can’t put them on a smaller field and have it be a safe environment."
New Hampshire Sports Domes are also in the process of building other indoor facilities in Hookset and Goffstown, Bizzarro said.
“This hasn’t been done in New Hampshire before, the tech is evolving very quickly and we are going to be the first to bring this type of dome to New Hampshire," he said. "We are excited to bring this type of facility to New Hampshire that can provide a new experience to young adults and athletes of all ages."